Through tonight: Gusty winds will taper off after sunset. Clouds continue to build overnight, and temperatures will remain quite warm. Lows will hover in the upper 60s outside the city and stay right around 70 degrees downtown. A few scattered showers may develop in the predawn hours, especially north and west of D.C.
Tomorrow (Monday): A rather dreary day, with lots of clouds and showers. Rain should be with us in the morning and will persist for much of the day. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-70s and a cool east wind at 10 to 15 mph. Showers dissipate in the evening, and we are left with overcast skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 60s.
