I will do my best not to mow you, weed-whack you or leaf-blow you away. If you appear on my patio or on the sidewalk, I will place you on a tree and wish you well on your journey to mate. I do not fear you getting into my hair, because, unlike in 2004, I don’t have any. If you stumble into my home accidentally, please do not let the shrieks of my daughter frighten you. She is only 16 and hasn’t experienced a cicada surge before.