On satellite, the storm had a robust shield of cloud cover spiraling into it from the west, but bare ocean could be seen through gaps in low-level clouds east of the center. That’s usually a sign of dry air, but in this case, the environment surrounding Yaas is saturated, save for a narrow strip of dry air east of the storm at 30,000 feet. As such, it looks like Yaas’s lopsided appearance isn’t so much an indicator of obstacles impeding Yaas’s development as it is a symptom of the storm’s gradual maturation.