Through Tonight: Showers and perhaps a random rumble are around into the evening, but tapering off through sunset. Clouds rule through the night, and there could be a few patches of drizzle. Lows fall to around 60.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds may prove tough to dislodge through most or all of the day. Despite the clouds, it will stay dry as temperatures try to rise to near 80. You will notice more humidity blowing in on a light south wind, as well.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 578.91 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 51.12 grains. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Dry: Going into today, Washington was vying for a top-two finish on driest Mays. With at least 0.15 inches today, the total for the month is now up to 0.84 inches. Getting past 1.01 inches will move us out of the top five, should we make it.
