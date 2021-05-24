That’s exactly what happened. By midafternoon, I noticed a towering cloud out the window of my hotel room and decided to race about 50 miles south to Gail, Tex. That’s where I watched the storm begin to rotate, becoming a supercell with a spinning updraft.
Shades of green and blue adorned the storm, which briefly became “outflow dominant.” That meant it was spitting out more air than it was ingesting, causing an arcing shelf cloud to march ahead of the storms.
Before long, the storm’s rear flank downdraft, or a blast of cold air on the backside of the storm, began kicking up dust south of the precipitation. I awaited a pummeling from hail.
As I continued to wait, rotation began ramping up. I watched the storm’s inflow increase, meaning it began inhaling more fuel, allowing it to increase in intensity. A textbook clear slot sliced into the storm where dry air was tightening the circulation.
It didn’t end up producing any visible tornadoes, but hail up to ping-pong ball size pelted me for about 20 minutes. It piled up several inches high on the roadway, transforming the ground into a white monochromatic landscape. A rainbow — or hailbow — arched overhead. Streaks of white glistened as the evening sun glinted off the falling hailstones.
Over the next few days, I didn’t see too much. I wound up driving northward to the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday, gearing up for what looked like a promising chase Friday. That failed to deliver. But Sunday proved a bit more interesting.
A surface low-pressure system was ejecting out of the Rockies, with plenty of accompanying spin. A dryline, or the leading edge of dry desert air, was moving east as well. That would be the trigger for storms.
I wound up chasing a supercell south of Akron, in eastern Colorado, with a ground-scraping wall cloud and wild inflow winds. Despite how low to the ground the spinning cloud was, I only witnessed one tornado — a brief noodle-like appendage dangling halfway down from the storm.
The condensation funnel never touched the surface, but other storm chasers confirmed a ground circulation, qualifying it as a tornado.
By evening, most storms had merged into a QLCS, or quasi-linear convective system — basically a kinked squall line with embedded circulations. One area of spin north of Burlington, Colo. became wrapped in rain, unleashing a major hail shaft that likely dropped chunks of ice the size of half dollars. It didn’t end up producing a tornado, but it tried.
Now, I find myself in Colby, Kan., in the northwestern part of the state. Storms could fire along a stalled outflow boundary deposited from Sunday’s storms. And, in just a few short moments, I’ll be off — eagerly in pursuit of the next storm.