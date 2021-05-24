All of Texas, western Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas and the High Plains westward will experience some degree of totality. The farther west you go, the higher the eclipse will be in the sky. In Dallas, for instance, the moon will be just 1.2 degrees above the horizon during maximum eclipse at 6:18 a.m.; in San Francisco, totality peaks at 4:18 a.m., when the moon is 15.3 degrees above the horizontal.