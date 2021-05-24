Some are even calling it a “super flower blood moon,” making reference to its apparent size in the sky, the abundance of blooms at this time of year and the color the moon will turn during the eclipse.
While most of the eastern United States will miss out on the total lunar eclipse, much of the Northeast, Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic regions will be treated to a partial solar eclipse at sunrise on June 10, during which a fiery amber crescent will hang in the sky.
Eclipses occur when one celestial object blocks another, casting a shadow known as an “umbra.” During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, plunging our planet’s landscape into a nocturnal darkness. Lunar eclipses, which are much more widely seen, result when Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon.
Not all of the sunlight is intercepted, though; some passes through Earth’s atmosphere and is cast in a bronzed auburn light over the moon’s surface. It’s the same effect that leads to sunrises and sunsets appearing red on Earth.
If you live in New England, you’re out of luck when it comes to the eclipse. You’ll still see a full moon — one that some are calling a “supermoon” since it is marginally closer to Earth and therefore appears marginally brighter and larger — but it will set before the total eclipse begins.
In Boston, Earth’s penumbra, or more diffuse, broad shadow (which is very faint), will nick the left side of the moon beginning at 4:47 a.m., but the moon will set at 5:16 a.m. Eastern time, nearly two hours before the total eclipse is slated to start. New York and Philadelphia will be in a similar boat.
Washington and Baltimore are right on the cusp and will witness the umbra, or darkest part of Earth’s shadow, make contact with the edge of the moon before it sets. It still won’t be anything to write home about; in D.C., for instance, the partial eclipse begins just three minutes before the moon sinks below the horizon at 5:47 a.m.
Chicago, Nashville, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Miami, New Orleans and Minneapolis will see varying degrees of coverage from a partial lunar eclipse, with Earth’s curved shadow taking a bite out of the moon. But they still won’t get to witness the moon turn red, since it will set before totality begins at 6:11 a.m. Central time (5:11 a.m. Mountain time).
All of Texas, western Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas and the High Plains westward will experience some degree of totality. The farther west you go, the higher the eclipse will be in the sky. In Dallas, for instance, the moon will be just 1.2 degrees above the horizon during maximum eclipse at 6:18 a.m.; in San Francisco, totality peaks at 4:18 a.m., when the moon is 15.3 degrees above the horizontal.
Totality during Wednesday morning’s event will be brief, lasting only 14 minutes. That’s very fleeting for a total lunar eclipse. On June 27, 2018, a total lunar eclipse lasted nearly 43 minutes, due in part to it being a “micromoon,” or a moon that appears extra small because of its distance from Earth, meaning it could spend longer in Earth’s shadow.
Total solar eclipses, however, can last no more than 7 minutes 31 seconds and seldom persist beyond 3 minutes.
If you live on the cusp of totality for Wednesday morning’s eclipse, as will be the case for Oklahoma City, Wichita, areas east of Dallas and Houston, Lake Charles, La., and west of Lincoln, Neb., you’ll have a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the lineup that makes full moons and eclipses possible. To the west, the fully eclipsed moon will be setting at precisely the time the sun rises.
In Grand Island, Neb., the sun will rise at 6:07 a.m., the eclipse will reach totality at 6:09 a.m. and the moon will set at 6:11 a.m. You’ll see the morning sunrise in the east, appearing red thanks to the light’s lengthy passage through Earth’s atmosphere, as well as the moon in the west bathed in that peachy light. Pollutants in Earth’s atmosphere may darken it a bit.