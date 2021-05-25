The start of the holiday weekend doesn’t look too pleasant at this point. A cloudy Saturday with a good chance of periods of rain may hold highs to the cool 60s. More clouds and showers Saturday night with lows in the 50s. Sunday could see some morning showers give way to clearing afternoon skies and low 70s for highs. Memorial Day Monday looks like the best day with highs in the mid- to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium