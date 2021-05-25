Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Just a slight chance of a light shower or drizzle early this morning. Otherwise it’s a mostly cloudy start as morning temperatures slowly lift up through the 60s into the 70s. Some sunshine may break through the clouds later in the afternoon as highs reach the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph keep humidity elevated a bit with afternoon dew points in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with warm conditions, as lows only dip toward the mid-60s to low 70s. Light winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our hottest and muggiest day of the week unfolds with partly to mostly sunny skies, morning temperatures quickly lifting into the 80s, and afternoon highs hitting the low to mid-90s. Later afternoon to evening brief showers and thunderstorms are possible. Humidity is higher with dew points in the mid-60s. Winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of widely scattered brief evening showers or thunderstorms. And still moderately muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday may be our nicest day this week thanks to mostly sunny skies and falling humidity, as highs work toward the mid-80s to near 90. A few clouds around Thursday night as temperatures trend cooler. Look for lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday follows a transition from partly sunny skies in the morning, to cloudy by afternoon with showers developing. Highs range through the 70s. Clouds and showers continue Friday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium
The start of the holiday weekend doesn’t look too pleasant at this point. A cloudy Saturday with a good chance of periods of rain may hold highs to the cool 60s. More clouds and showers Saturday night with lows in the 50s. Sunday could see some morning showers give way to clearing afternoon skies and low 70s for highs. Memorial Day Monday looks like the best day with highs in the mid- to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium