Through Tonight: Skies are rather clear through the night. There could be some cloudier moments late, but probably clearer again by dawn. Lows are in the mid-60s to near 70.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Plan on classic summertime weather with a cold front approaching. That basically means it’s hot and steamy. Temperature rises to the low and mid-90s, which equates to something like mid- to upper 90s for heat indexes.
After morning sunshine, at least scattered showers and storms become likely during the afternoon into the evening. Given copious heat and moisture, any storms that form can be strong to severe. As such, there is a marginal risk of severe storms — level one of five — from the Storm Prediction Center. That severe threat may be bumped somewhat as we close in and it is easier to tell whether activity will be hit-or-miss vs. widespread.
The main storm threats would be lightning, brief heavy rain and wind damage. It’s not impossible that an isolated storm could develop a hail threat, either. Best odds for storms are probably about 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., although that timing is subject to some shift.
Pollen update: The pollen count is incomplete thanks to rain. Tree, grass and mold spores were moderate.
