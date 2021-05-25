As I was already late to the party, I had to take a road that would get me ahead of the storms by going due south. The only problem? Apple Maps and the state of Kansas are apparently generous in what they consider a “road.” I’ve driven through baseball-size hail, 90-mph winds and torrential downpours, but the 35 miles I navigated slipping and sliding through muddy rural slop proved the wildest ride of my life. I unstuck my truck three times. Mud somehow coated my roof.