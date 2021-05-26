The Memorial Day weekend forecast starts with a questionable Saturday, the question being whether the rain moves out early in the day or if it lingers. Either way, Saturday should be cloudy and rather cool with highs only around 60 to the mid-60s. Sunday and Monday now look nice with at least partly sunny skies, low humidity, highs near 70 on Sunday, and highs into the 70s on Monday. Saturday night and Sunday night lows drop to near 50. Confidence: Medium