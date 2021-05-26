Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): Summer heat and humidity make a major comeback today. You’ll feel the mugginess when you step outside this morning as temperatures rise through the 70s into the 80s. We’re headed for afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s with a light breeze from the south and southwest around 10 mph. With moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s to near 70), the afternoon heat index should reach the mid- to upper 90s.
We should see scattered showers and storms moving through from west to east after 3 p.m. or so. A few of these could be severe, with damaging winds and possibly hail. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few more showers and a thundershower are possible during the evening. Overnight we’re partly cloudy with humidity starting to decrease as a light wind comes from the west and northwest behind a cold front. Lows settle in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies keep us on the warm side, though not as hot as today, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid- to upper 80s. Along with the slightly cooler temperatures comes noticeably lower humidity (dew points near 60) thanks to a light wind from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: The humidity continues to drop, which leads to a cooler night with lows dipping to the upper 50s to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday brings increasing clouds with a chance of showers by afternoon and cooler highs in the 70s. Rain is likely Friday evening and overnight, and it could be moderate to heavy at times as lows fall back to the 50s. Confidence: Medium
The Memorial Day weekend forecast starts with a questionable Saturday, the question being whether the rain moves out early in the day or if it lingers. Either way, Saturday should be cloudy and rather cool with highs only around 60 to the mid-60s. Sunday and Monday now look nice with at least partly sunny skies, low humidity, highs near 70 on Sunday, and highs into the 70s on Monday. Saturday night and Sunday night lows drop to near 50. Confidence: Medium