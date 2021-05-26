Morning clouds helped keep temperatures from rising quite as high as they could have today. Nonetheless, readings still topped 90 in most spots. The 92 at Dulles tied a record high for the date from 2007. Baltimore also reached 94, tying an old record. That high heat helped fuel scattered severe storms this afternoon. While the earlier line has moved off, there could still be an isolated strong to severe storm this evening. It’s looking a good deal quieter into tomorrow.