Radar indicates the most intense winds are focused in northwest Washington and headed toward northeast Washington and Silver Spring.
There are reports of downed trees and wires in Bethesda and Cabin John.
8 p.m. — Strong to severe storms moving into Fairfax, Prince William and Montgomery counties and the District
An area of intense storms from near Reston stretching southwest back into northern Fauquier County is sweeping east toward the Beltway. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for northern Prince William, Fairfax, and southern Montgomery counties and the northern two-thirds of the District. Damaging winds up to 60 to 70 mph along with heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely with these storms.
Currently, the most intense activity is near Reston and is pointed at Wolf Trap, Great Falls , McLean, Bethesda and Potomac. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible according to the National Weather Service in this zone.
Here’s what the storm looked like as it passed through Ashburn:
Original article from 7:05 p.m.
Morning clouds helped keep temperatures from rising quite as high as they could have today. Nonetheless, readings still topped 90 in most spots. The 92 at Dulles tied a record high for the date from 2007. Baltimore also reached 94, tying an old record. That high heat helped fuel scattered severe storms this afternoon. While the earlier line has moved off, there could still be an isolated strong to severe storm this evening. It’s looking a good deal quieter into tomorrow.
Through tonight: With earlier storms moving away to the east, anything else is rather hit-or-miss. A storm or two could be strong or severe this evening, though. Odds dwindle after that, but a shower is possible late. Lows are in the mid-60s to near 70. There could be a touch of fog late as humidity is slow to diminish.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll see a lot of sun, especially early and late. There could be some increase in cloudiness during the day. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s as humidity falls off compared to today. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 49.2 gains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high, as are mold spores. Weed pollen is low.
