The National Weather Service has placed the Washington region in a slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk zone for severe storms.
While not particularly likely, there is an outside chance of a short-lived, isolated tornado among the storms that develop. Similarly, we cannot rule out an instance or two of large hail.
Storm overview
Storm coverage: Scattered (any location in the region has about a 40 percent chance of measurable rain).
Rainfall potential: Highly variable but up to 0.5 to 1.0 inches in the heaviest storms.
Most likely storm window:
- Interstate 81 (Hagerstown/Winchester/Front Royal): 1 to 4 p.m.
- Route 15 (Frederick/Leesburg/Gainesville): 2 to 5 p.m.
- Interstate 95 (Baltimore/Washington/Fredericksburg): 3 to 6 p.m.
- Route 301 (Crofton/Upper Marlboro/Waldorf): 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Storm duration: In areas that get hit, the storms should last 30 to 45 minutes or so. Widely scattered showers and thundershowers could pass through the region after these windows into the evening, but they should be generally not as strong and more spotty.
All clear? After midnight.
Risk of storm hazards:
- Downpours: Medium-high.
- Lightning: Medium-high.
- Damaging winds: Medium.
- Small hail: Medium.
- Large hail: Low.
- Flash flooding: Low.
- Tornadoes: Low.
Discussion
Today’s severe weather potential is predicated on sufficient destabilization (surface heating, which promotes thunderstorm development) and wind shear (increase in winds with altitude, which organizes and intensifies storm cells). The surface forecast chart for 8 p.m. is shown below.
In this chart, we see a cold front exiting the Great Lakes. That front is not in play as the trigger of today’s storms. Rather, with low-level winds from the south affecting the Appalachians, one or more broken lines of storms will develop along the ridge crests and sweep eastward.
Additionally, an elongated trough of surface low pressure (dashed orange line) east of the high terrain may help force the ascent of air and congeal a broken storm line.
The air mass will be warmer and moister than yesterday, courtesy of winds from the south, with decreasing cloud cover through early afternoon. This will destabilize us to the extent that storm updrafts may become quite vigorous. Values of buoyant energy integrated through the atmosphere are predicted by models to reach 2,500 Joules/kilogram; anything topping 2,000 raises our concern about severe weather prospects.
As for wind shear, the morning weather balloon launch at Washington Dulles International Airport reveals that the wind increase with altitude is 30 to 35 mph through the lowest few miles of atmosphere. That is a threshold value for promoting “upscale” growth of individual storm cells into more organized, long-lived multicell clusters and short line segments.
What do the forecast models predict? Our highest-resolution runs suggest that storms will pop over the mountains by mid- to late afternoon and move east. But the coverage is predicted to be spotty, and any line that forms is broken. But those cells are simulated to be fairly intense, enough to perhaps trigger local storm warnings.
Two of these runs, from the HRRR and high-resolution NAM models, are shown below:
Note that while these radar simulations show storms missing parts of the immediate area, they are just projections and cannot peg the exact location of storm hours in advance. They are best for getting a sense of the general storm coverage, timing and direction of motion.
Locally severe cells will be capable of generating intense lightning, torrential rain, hail of up to the size of a quarter and damaging wind gusts in the range of 60 to 70 mph.
CWG staff will be monitoring the situation throughout the afternoon for issuance of any watches and warnings.