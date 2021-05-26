By Friday, parts of the eastern and southeastern U.S. could be dealing with strong storms as the instigating weather system moves east, with a brief lull expected before severe weather chances return to the Heartland over the weekend into early next week.
The expected storms come barely 48 hours after a series of tornadoes plowed through northwest Kansas, causing damage in the town of Selden. The town is once again in the bull's eye for predicted risk on Wednesday, with significant tornadoes likely in the vicinity.
Wednesday’s risk on the Plains
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska, with a level 3 out of 5 risk stretching from the Nebraska Sand Hills to south of Interstate 70 in Kansas.
On Wednesday morning, water vapor satellite imagery revealed a swirl of low pressure moving through eastern Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, which will induce severe thunderstorms over the Plains. As that feature moves out of the Columbia River Basin, southerly winds will increase ahead of it, pumping warm, moist air northward. The system was helping to drag a cold front and a surge of dry air eastward, serving as the triggering mechanism for storms, while a change of wind speed and/or direction with height could help storms to rotate.
Storms will fire during the evening hours in two main regions. The first storms, which will materialize in northeast Colorado and western Nebraska, will quickly arc into a line that will tap into jet stream energy and drag strong winds to the surface. A few gusts over 75 mph are possible, with widespread 60 mph winds. Embedded areas of rotation could yield a few tornadoes, with some hail reports possible as well.
Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island, Neb., could be impacted during the overnight hours.
A second batch of storms may form in western Kansas. These could eventually merge into the larger line of storms, but initially should remain discrete and isolated for a few hours after their formation around dinnertime. During this period, they may become rotating thunderstorms or supercells, with the chance of large hail, in some instances greater than egg size, damaging winds and tornadoes.
There is “substantial concern for potential long-track supercells capable of significant tornadoes centered on the northwest [Kansas] vicinity this evening,” wrote the Storm Prediction Center. If storms develop before jet stream winds ramp up, however, tornado risk will be lesser.
Eventually, storms will cluster, diminishing the threat of tornadoes as the straight-line wind threat ramps up.
There could also be a few sporadic thunderstorms farther south from the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles to the Rio Grande and into Mexico along the dryline, or leading edge of dry air. Any that form could produce wind and hail.
Isolated tornado chances in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic
Strong to severe thunderstorms could also threaten parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday as a cold front slips east. Ongoing showers and a few thunderstorms over Ontario, Quebec and parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes regions will increase in areal coverage and intensity by around lunchtime in response to daytime heating.
By 4 p.m., a few cells should pop ahead of a broken line, mainly over the Appalachians from west of Washington, D.C., through Pennsylvania, New York and into northern Connecticut, New Hampshire and western Maine. These cells could produce gusty to locally damaging winds and small hail, though a brief, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in northern Vermont and New Hampshire.
Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are in a level 2 out of 5 “slight risk” of severe weather, while Boston and New York have a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk due to the stabilizing effects of the comparatively cool ocean waters.
Thursday’s storm chances
The same storm system bringing severe weather to the Plains on Wednesday will do it again Thursday along the Interstate 40 belt from the central Plains and Ozarks to parts of the Midwest. Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita and St. Louis are all encapsulated in the severe weather zone, within which a line of storms will reform after lunch on Thursday as a cold front sags south into hot, muggy and unstable air.
Initial storms may yield a hail and tornado risk, but the most widespread threat will be that of damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has drawn a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe storms.
Additional more isolated severe storms are possible south into the Permian Basin and Big Bend region of Texas near Fort Stockton. Midland, Odessa and Wichita Falls could see inclement weather.
Friday and beyond
By Friday, a broad area of storminess could form ahead of the leading edge of cool air, which will arc from the central Plains to the interior Mid-Atlantic. Cities like Dallas, Nashville, Cincinnati and Washington could be in line for strong thunderstorms, though where they form is predicated on what happens Wednesday and Thursday and how the atmosphere evolves.
Into the weekend, only isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are favored for the Plains, but an uptick in moisture availability over the central U.S., coupled with the likelihood of upper-level disturbances swinging through from the west, will foster more severe weather next week.