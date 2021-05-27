Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Thursday): Sunshine is in abundance and highs streak back up to the mid-80s. The plus to today is dropping humidity, with dew points sliding from the 60s into the upper 50s. Northwest breezes are light but welcome. Confidence: High
Tonight: Temperatures drop off nicely for a pleasant evening in the 70s. Winds calm and lows fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds increase quickly in the morning and while showers could pop up at any time, most activity will be in the afternoon. Highs should be capped in the low to mid-70s. Winds are moderate from the east. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers are frequent overnight and as much as one-half to one inch of rain is possible (will it quiet the cicadas?). Lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Clouds and scattered showers are the rule for Saturday. Highs struggle to reach the low 60s. Overnight showers linger and lows slip to the upper 40s to low 50s, putting a bit of a nip in the air for early-morning joggers. Confidence: Medium
Sunday should see more limited showers and some peeks of sun. but cool weather still dominates. Highs hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Overnight, showers should die out, but clouds only slowly diminish. Lows remain eye-opening in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Skies should be clearing on Memorial Day (Monday) as the shower system moves up the coast. That allows highs to climb to the low to mid-70s to salvage some outdoor time. Confidence: Low-Medium
Weekend beach forecast (for Virginia, Maryland and Delaware coasts)
Highs are mostly in the 60s to low 70s, while lows are in the 50s to low 60s. Showers are likely Friday night and Saturday, before tapering off on Sunday.