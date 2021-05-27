Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Humidity’s in retreat even though we can’t yet defeat the heat.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, notably less humid. Highs: 83-87
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, nearly calm. Lows: 58-64
  • Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, scattered showers mainly in afternoon. Highs: 72-76

Forecast in detail

Today’s summerlike heat is nowhere to be found this weekend. Instead, downright cool temperatures will interfere with beach and pool time. Not to mention, we may see a good amount of rain between the second half of Friday and Saturday. By Memorial Day, however, conditions are much improved.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is in abundance and highs streak back up to the mid-80s. The plus to today is dropping humidity, with dew points sliding from the 60s into the upper 50s. Northwest breezes are light but welcome. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures drop off nicely for a pleasant evening in the 70s. Winds calm and lows fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds increase quickly in the morning and while showers could pop up at any time, most activity will be in the afternoon. Highs should be capped in the low to mid-70s. Winds are moderate from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers are frequent overnight and as much as one-half to one inch of rain is possible (will it quiet the cicadas?). Lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds and scattered showers are the rule for Saturday. Highs struggle to reach the low 60s. Overnight showers linger and lows slip to the upper 40s to low 50s, putting a bit of a nip in the air for early-morning joggers. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should see more limited showers and some peeks of sun. but cool weather still dominates. Highs hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Overnight, showers should die out, but clouds only slowly diminish. Lows remain eye-opening in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Skies should be clearing on Memorial Day (Monday) as the shower system moves up the coast. That allows highs to climb to the low to mid-70s to salvage some outdoor time. Confidence: Low-Medium

Weekend beach forecast (for Virginia, Maryland and Delaware coasts)

Highs are mostly in the 60s to low 70s, while lows are in the 50s to low 60s. Showers are likely Friday night and Saturday, before tapering off on Sunday.