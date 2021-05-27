Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be a pleasant evening and continue into the night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, as lows settle into a near 60 to mid-60s range.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be numerous, with the most sun likely early. Showers will become possible by early afternoon. There’s a slight risk, or Level 2 of 5, of severe weather for parts of the region. For now it seems the main storminess may stay south, but there is the potential for intense storms if that nudges north a bit. All severe weather hazards are possible with any storms, and as much as a half-inch of rain could fall. High temperatures will be near 80, while it’s on the humid side, with dew points in the lower 60s.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate high. Tree pollen is moderate. Weed pollen is low and mold spores are low.
Chilly weekend: It’s looking like Saturday will be an indoor kind of day. Temperatures expected to struggle to reach the mid-50s to perhaps near 60 in the afternoon are more common of mid-March. Although the record low is 58 in 1893, it appears temperatures may be in the 60s near midnight Friday. Readings are also likely to remain cool into Sunday, maybe bumping upward by five degrees or so. A warm-up is a good bet starting Memorial Day and continuing next week.
