Additional storms are expected Thursday across the Plains and Ozarks before the threat shifts east Friday, even bringing the risk of an isolated tornado to parts of the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic. It comes as the seasonal risk of severe weather swells to include much of the Lower 48 as the calendar flips to meteorological summer.
A brief lull in storm chances are likely over the weekend before an uptick in severe weather potential early next week.
Thursday’s storm threat focuses in central Plains, Ozarks
Severe thunderstorms are once again expected Thursday across portions of the central Great Plains up the Interstate 40 corridor into the Ozarks. Thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon in southern Kansas, Oklahoma, western Missouri and the Texas Panhandle ahead of a southward-surging outflow boundary, or the exhaust of Wednesday’s severe storms.
Initial storms will probably be rotating supercells, capable of producing large hail, some bigger than pool balls, damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes. After a couple of hours, most will grow upscale, meaning they’ll merge into clusters or line segments. The primary risk will shift to damaging winds.
The core of greatest risk — designated a level 3 out of 5 by the Storm Prediction Center — stretches from roughly Lubbock, Tex. to Springfield, Mo., and includes cities such as Wichita Falls, Tex., Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Depending on how conditions evolve, Dallas-Fort Worth could end up with some severe risk during the late evening into the overnight if merging storms surge southward instead of due eastward.
Friday’s storm threat spans from Plains to Mid-Atlantic; isolated tornadoes possible
On Friday, much of the “juice,” or instability, in the atmosphere over the central and southern Plains will have been squeezed out by prior days’ storms, limiting the severe weather risk to portions of Texas and New Mexico. A level 1 out of 5 “marginal risk is up from east of Santa Fe all the way through Texas and south of the boundary to the East Coast.”
There could be some enhancement in southeast New Mexico and around the Big Bend of Texas, where sufficient shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, will exist to support a couple hail-producing storms.
In the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Appalachians, wind shear could also allow an isolated tornado to form. The risk area for that stretches from the Cumberland Plateau in extreme northeast Tennessee to the Chesapeake Bay, including cities such as Charleston, W.Va., Washington and Baltimore.
The greatest concern will be centered on where a stalled warm front sets up, since warm fronts enhance low-level helicity, or spin, and therefore bolster tornado potential. There are some indications the front may sag just south of Washington, with cooler air winning out, which would shunt any marginal tornado potential southward.
The weekend and beyond
By Saturday, any severe weather threat will be minimal and relegated to the High Plains and Outer Banks of North Carolina; only a low-end chance of a sporadic strong wind gust or nickel- to quarter-size hail is expected.
Looking to early next week, Sunday should feature some severe weather on the Plains, while forecasts become murky from Monday. There aren’t any obvious large-scale weather systems that would bring appreciable severe weather risks to large areas, but it’s May, and there will be several smaller perturbations in the jet stream that could induce more localized severe weather in the central U.S.
Recapping Wednesday’s damaging storms in Plains and Northeast
On Wednesday, a level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather was issued by the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center for parts of Kansas and Nebraska ahead of a regional severe weather outbreak. Computer models struggled to simulate the event, with morning storms forming shortly after 10 a.m. and dropping tennis ball-size hail in northwest Kansas near Colby. Drivers on Interstate 70 pulled over as hailstones exploded on the pavement after plunging from greenish blue skies.
Another rotating supercell thunderstorm cropped up around noontime, producing four-inch hail in Hays, Kan., in the center of the state, and several tornadoes nearby. The Weather Service hoisted a local tornado watch to account for storms firing sooner than expected. Storm tops towered to 60,000 feet.
Attention later turned to the threat of long-track, significant tornadoes in western Kansas and Nebraska. Though weather models simulated storms blossoming in western Kansas, the only potent cells to form did so along the Kansas-Nebraska border. Those produced at least a dozen tornadoes in an area roughly the size of the state of Rhode Island, including several “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes.
In the Northeast, scattered severe storms with damaging winds toppled hundreds of trees from Virginia to Maine. Four people were injured in New York when a building under construction collapsed, according to Weather.com. At least two people were also hurt by storms in the Washington region.