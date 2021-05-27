Weather models were unhelpful in guiding my decision. I knew storms over southern Nebraska would likely merge quickly into a sprawling thunderstorm complex, diminishing the risk of tornadoes but boosting the chance of straight-line winds. Farther south in Kansas, the atmosphere was a powder keg. I was betting on a spark being lit and tornadoes becoming unleashed.
Instead, my forecast — and that of most other chasers — started going off the rails during the morning hours. I was in Colby, in extreme northwest Kansas, at about 10 a.m. when the sky suddenly became dark. A glance at a radar revealed a 60,000-foot-tall severe thunderstorm — shortly after breakfast time! If we were having storms like that before the atmosphere even had a chance to warm up, I knew we were in for a big day.
I quickly drove west on Interstate 70 and was greeted by an incredible greenish-blue sky, a sharp leading edge to the ominous cloud folding upward behind another layer of the storm. Hail the size of golf balls began falling on me, while most other vehicles pulled over. Storm chasers north of the highway reported hail as large as tennis balls.
I wasn’t expecting storms to get going until the evening hours, but more cropped up after lunch around Hays, in the central part of the state. Those bloomed into supercells, too, dropping softball-size hail and putting down several tornadoes. I cringed as I scrolled through Twitter, ogling at photos of the tornadoes I had missed. Most other chasers were holding west, too, convinced the main show had yet to develop.
I stationed myself in the town of Oakley as two cells popped simultaneously — one south and one north. I figured the southern ones had access to more warm, moist air, while the northern ones would be crossing into cooler temperatures. That was my big mistake. The southern cells existed in a “capped” environment, but without more dense weather balloon observations, we weren’t sure how strong that cap would be. In the end, the storms couldn’t manage it.
The northern storms went on to latch to a weak surface boundary, gobbling up spin and producing 10 tornadoes in an hour in southern Nebraska near the Kansas border. I was beside myself.
I drove back to the Dollar General parking lot in Colby where I dejectedly plotted my next move. To the west, a dark cloud loomed, though radar showed next to nothing. I watched it though, and something caught my eye — a rugged strip of clouds at the bottom. It was sucking in plenty of air, and the remainder of the cloud base was flat. I drove north to get a better look.
That’s when it became apparent that I was watching the development of an LP, or low-precipitation, supercell. They’re thunderstorms that don’t produce much rain, allowing their spiral updraft to be seen. Notice the elegant striations in the spinning column of cloud:
Immediately I was enthralled; in just a matter of minutes, the LP turned into a churning cylinder in the sky, with rays of sunshine poking out from behind it.
I immediately hitched a GoPro to my driver’s side window, heading north and deciding to venture east on dirt roads. Kansas roads have a tendency to become muddy and sloppy at the first sign of rain, with soil the consistency of clay making it easy to get stuck. I figured since this was a largely rain-free storm, I’d take the risk.
Nobody was around as I drove along vast open Plains, a seemingly endless view horizon to horizon. It was just me and the storm. I was in meteorological heaven.
Hail larger than half dollars began pelting me. The storm didn’t have a warning attached to it, since it didn’t look terribly impressive on radar. That’s the nature of LPs — they’re a challenge for radar meteorologists and those issuing warnings, because it’s easy to underestimate them.
I curved east, watching the storm morph into something reminiscent of a tiered birthday cake:
As I continued northward, hail began falling again — this time larger than golf balls. I glanced east into the clear air ahead of the storm as a terrifyingly bright bolt of lightning arced miles ahead of any precipitation. It was a mean storm — and yet I saw nobody around. For nearly a full 30 seconds, I was fully relaxed. That never happens.
I was now getting too far north ahead of the storm, and used the gridded road network to continue east. I snapped a photo looking southward as two-inch hail pounded my vehicle.
The best photo was yet to come, however — the storm was gaining on me as circular striations heralded its arrival. This was the moment my jaw dropped:
The storm’s eerie bowl-shaped updraft, illuminated by the setting sun, passed over me and to the south. Hail continued to fall, a few approaching lime size. Notice the cut of clear air into the backside of the storm — that’s the rear flank downdraft, a punch of cool, dry air, wrapping into the system.
In the end, it wasn’t a tornado — but I was just as happy. Being in an empty field without a single other chaser around for miles is something I will always savor.
Low precipitation supercells like that are hard to come by; the highly picturesque ones might only spin up a couple times a year nationwide. And after five years spending spring on the Plains, I finally checked it off my childhood bucket list. That’s a win any day.