Instead, my forecast — and that of most other chasers — started going off the rails during the morning hours. I was in Colby, in extreme northwest Kansas, at about 10 a.m. when the sky suddenly became dark. A glance at a radar revealed a 60,000-foot-tall severe thunderstorm — shortly after breakfast time! If we were having storms like that before the atmosphere even had a chance to warm up, I knew we were in for a big day.