Today (Friday): You may want to keep the sunscreen handy for any breaks in the clouds in the morning (it’s Don’t Fry Day!), but increasing clouds should quickly take the edge off the sun’s intensity. A quick shower could pop up at any time, though storms try to hold off until early to midafternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe, but the worst of that seems likely to stay south. Bigger risks here might end up including some flash flooding from downpours. High temperatures are in the mid-70s to low 80s before the rain. East-southeast breezes around 10 to 20 mph pump in some afternoon humidity. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Periodic showers, storms and downpours continue. Another round of thunder and downpours may even wake us late night into the dawn period. Gusty northeasterly winds are possible in the predawn hours. Another half-inch to one inch of rain may fall, too, which could cause some isolated flash flooding. Muggy dew points in the 60s only slowly drop into the 50s toward morning as temperatures fall. With elevated atmospheric moisture, we’ll only make the mid-50s to low 60s for overnight lows. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): It looks like an indoor day with clouds, showers and unusual chilliness for late May. It’s hard to nail down timing of rain, but there should be some breaks at the least. Northeasterly wind gusts of 30 mph are possible in the morning, but gusts should drop to “only” around 20 mph as the day wears on. High temperatures struggle to get into the mid-50s to perhaps low 60s if we’re lucky. It could feel like 50 degrees for much of the day, thanks to wind chills and that clammy/damp feeling. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies persist, as do shower chances, some of which could be heavy. Low temperatures continue a slow downward trajectory toward upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly nippy and damp! Northeast breezes should continue but at least a hair lower than during the daytime hours. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday: It could be a bit less overcast, cool and windy than what we saw Saturday. Less bad, arguably, with high temperatures a few degrees milder, in the upper 50s to mid-60s in the least-cloudy of spots. With a big cold pocket aloft still moving by, we’ll need to keep an eye out for what could be more widespread afternoon showers and even storms should much sun show up. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Patchy shower chances finally really decline. Clouds may even show some more cracks, too. Low temperatures are chilly, with upper 40s to low 50s possible. Confidence: Medium
Sunnier with only a slight shower chance Monday and Tuesday should please the pool and beach crowd. High temperatures range from the mid-70s to low 80s. We’ll monitor for any slight detail tweaks that may need updating as new information continues to come in as we get closer. Overall, it looks like more outdoor time can be salvaged than not! Confidence: Medium
Weekend beach forecast (for Virginia, Maryland and Delaware coasts)
High temperatures could hover near 60 in the chilliest spots, but generally the beaches should stay mostly in the 60s to low 70s. Low temperatures don’t dip too much, probably into the 50s to low 60s. Showers and even a few storms are likely Friday night and Saturday, before tapering off on Sunday. Monday may be the dry and warm weather pick of the long weekend! Use that sunscreen, please.