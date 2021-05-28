Today (Friday): You may want to keep the sunscreen handy for any breaks in the clouds in the morning (it’s Don’t Fry Day!), but increasing clouds should quickly take the edge off the sun’s intensity. A quick shower could pop up at any time, though storms try to hold off until early to midafternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe, but the worst of that seems likely to stay south. Bigger risks here might end up including some flash flooding from downpours. High temperatures are in the mid-70s to low 80s before the rain. East-southeast breezes around 10 to 20 mph pump in some afternoon humidity. Confidence: Medium-High