In the Northeast, the cold spell will last into Monday. Boston will sit in the lower 50s on Saturday, upper 50s on Sunday and upper 60s on Monday. Rain chances will last through Memorial Day. The South Coast of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut could see 1.5 to two inches of rainfall, while some minor coastal splashover is possible from the prolonged onshore flow at east-facing beaches. A minimal storm surge of up to a half-foot is possible.