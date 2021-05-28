Most of the tranquil weather will be relegated to the West, where high pressure is anticipated to bring clear skies and temperatures well above normal.
AAA is predicting more than 37 million people will hit the road this weekend, a 60 percent jump from last year. That’s still 6 million fewer than the pre-pandemic average, but as states continue to loosen restrictions and more individuals become vaccinated, it’s likely that travel will continue to rebound.
Nor’easter to bring chill to Northeast, Mid-Atlantic
We may be nearing June, but the atmosphere is screaming “March” over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, where an offshore nor’easter will induce a cool onshore flow. That will shove a wedge of chilly marine air all the way down to North Carolina while also bringing clouds, showers and an unwelcome drizzle.
The cold will take hold of New England by Friday night and bleed south to the nation’s capital overnight. Washington will sit in the mid- to upper 50s for lows Friday night and stay there for afternoon highs on Saturday! That’s more than 20 degrees cooler than average. Temperatures may struggle to even reach 60 on Sunday, as well.
Showers and drizzle can be expected both weekend days with unshakably overcast skies. If you’re driving Interstates 95 or 84, plan to take it easy both because of added volume and the weather, though it’s not looking to be a washout. Memorial Day proper will be better in the Mid-Atlantic; in Washington and Baltimore, it’s looking sunny with highs in the mid 70s, allowing part of the holiday weekend to be salvaged.
In the Northeast, the cold spell will last into Monday. Boston will sit in the lower 50s on Saturday, upper 50s on Sunday and upper 60s on Monday. Rain chances will last through Memorial Day. The South Coast of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut could see 1.5 to two inches of rainfall, while some minor coastal splashover is possible from the prolonged onshore flow at east-facing beaches. A minimal storm surge of up to a half-foot is possible.
The heaviest rain arrives in New York City on Friday night, with more than an inch likely by dawn Saturday. Continued showers and a few downpours are likely both weekend days; Saturday will peak in the mid 50s, with 60 in reach Sunday. Memorial Day should be all right in the Big Apple, with drier air and lower 70s expected.
Cold laps at Great Lakes
While the rainfall won’t reach the Great Lakes, the chilly air will. Chicago wasn’t expected to climb above 49 degrees on Friday, with rain showers likely throughout the day. Clear skies and sunshine arrive for the weekend, but the sun is deceptive — it’ll still be cold, with mid 50s on Saturday in the Windy City and lower 60s on Sunday. Lower 70s return Monday.
The weekend will even begin with temperatures near freezing in northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois, where a frost advisory is in effect.
Rain and storms target Plains
An active May severe weather pattern that brought severe storms and heavy rainfall over the Plains isn’t going away any time soon. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms, presenting a localized tornado threat, as well as continued heavy rainfall are likely over the central U.S. this weekend.
Flash flooding hit the Oklahoma City metro area Thursday as torrential downpours from thunderstorms trained, or repeatedly passed over the same areas. A general two to four inches hit the city, the heaviest concentrated on the north side of town. Vehicles were flooded in nearby Norman.
The same cold front could touch off severe thunderstorms from eastern New Mexico to Central Texas on Friday as it sags south; the Dallas-Fort Worth area likely won’t be impacted. A tornado or two is possible from extreme southeast New Mexico to the Permian Basin of Texas; large hail is also possible. Storms could drop up to four inches of rain on late Friday and into Saturday, primarily in Central Texas.
Additional thunderstorm development is expected Sunday across portions of the High Plains from West Texas north through the Panhandles, eastern New Mexico, western Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska; thunderstorms will continue Monday in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Widespread totals of two to four inches are likely from north Texas to Oklahoma with a few five-inch amounts possible. Totals will be highly variable given the localized nature of thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be below average on the Plains this weekend, with upper 60s and 70s likely in most areas Saturday, save for a strip of chilly weather from northeast Nebraska and the James River Valley of the Dakotas eastward into western Minnesota. That blob of cold will occupy parts of Kansas and Nebraska on Sunday and Monday.
West to bake beneath wicked warmth
While those on the East Coast shiver, folks in the western U.S. will be slathering on sunscreen. Copious sunshine and anomalous to excessive heat are likely as a dry pattern takes hold.
Saturday looks temperate in most areas, but a ridge of high pressure shunts the jet stream northward Sunday, allowing toasty weather to swell over the area. A weak blip of low pressure Monday could bring a few isolated showers to the Four Corners region, but otherwise, it’s warm to hot just about everywhere.
In California, an excessive heat watch is in effect for the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys, where highs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday could range from the upper 90s to 108 degrees.
That could bring a “widespread moderate to high heat risk,” wrote the Weather Service in Sacramento, warning that prolonged exposure to the hot temperatures could cause “heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”