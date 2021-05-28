Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Occasionally moderate-to-heavy showers develop and move in from the south heading into the evening. Some thunder is possible in this activity, as is isolated flash flooding if storms continually move over the same regions. There should be something of a lull by late evening or toward midnight. More showers and rumbles may arrive in the predawn hours then lasting into sunrise.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s about as chilly as it gets in late May. Clouds are thick, and drizzle plus some showers may be at least occasional. Daytime readings might not top the mid- and upper 50s and winds make it feel colder than that. Sadly, when it comes to the record books a near-midnight high seems likely to be in the 60s.
Another organized round of showers may pass at night, some of which could be heavy.
Sunday: There should be less rain risk overall. That alone gets us to warm up slightly. We add at least 5 degrees to tomorrow afternoon’s chilly readings. Highs make a 60 to low 60s zone. With very cold air moving overhead, any sunshine is “self defeating,” or causing more clouds and perhaps some showers. If showers or a brief storm become boisterous enough, some small hail is possible.
Memorial Day (Monday): This might be payback for the crummy start to the long weekend. It’s about as good as it gets under sunny skies as highs reach the mid-70s.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is high/very high at 79.55 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is high at 134.5 grains. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
