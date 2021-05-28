Radar shows heavy thunderstorms entering Fredericksburg and locations to the south and southwest and this activity is pointed in the direction of the general area. A tornado warning was in effect briefly for Fredericksburg and northern Spotsylvania County (between about 5:35 and 5:50 p.m.) but it was discontinued as rotation in the storm weakened. However, that area and zones just to the north, including eastern Stafford and western Charles counties, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m. Some localized damaging wind gusts are possible.