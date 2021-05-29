“The cold spell will certainly dampen activity, and there will be attrition,” Daniel Gruner, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, wrote in an email. “But they’ll hunker down and bounce back when it warms again.”
To test the health of the cicadas Saturday, I gently removed one of the bugs perched on a crepe myrtle tree in my yard. It began to buzz quite loudly with its timbals, and rapidly fluttered its wings. It was not pleased to have been removed from the tree.
I placed the cicada back on the tree and it grasped a branch tightly. My conclusion from the test is there’s still a lot life left in the cicadas, despite the damp, chilly weather.
Once it gets warm again, expect the cicadas to spring back into action.
“The numbers are still building, they are still emerging in the cooler spots that have been delayed,” Gruner wrote.
In the meantime, the chilly weather has lulled the insects into a stupor. The high temperature on Saturday of around 60 degrees, which occurred at midnight, is set to rank among the coldest on record for May 29. Sunday’s high will be similarly chilly.
But by Monday, temperatures are forecast to rebound to the mid-70s and leap to the 80s or higher for the remainder of next week. Soon enough, the insects will be singing and swarming yet again.
