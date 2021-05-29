Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Saturday): Periodic showers are a decent bet. Any rain can be briefly moderate to heavy, so you might want to check in before going out for long. Daytime highs are as cold as they get this time of year, or mainly in a 52 to 59 degree range. (the near-midnight high for Washington was close to 60, but Baltimore has a chance to have a record chilly max temperature). Winds blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: More showers are likely. It won’t rain all night, but it could drizzle in between the rain, so it’s damp one way or another. It may also be the case that a heavier batch passes late. Lows are chilly, dipping to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Sunday): More of the same. The wedge of cool air locked in between the mountains and the ocean is enjoying its stay. Any showers are probably scattered at most, with more of the day featuring no rain. If we get any sunshine, a few storms could pop up in the afternoon, perhaps with a small hail risk. Highs may get stuck in the 50s again. I’ll hope for a 60. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: As the cold air aloft starts to move away, rain chances should finally wane. Additional clearing is also possible, especially toward morning. Lows again dip to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
It’s payback time. After all the gross weekend weather, Memorial Day Monday should be quite delightful. There could be some morning cloudiness, but sunshine is plentiful as highs reach for the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
Temperatures nudge up further Tuesday. Humidity should still be on the low side as temperatures settle into a near 80 zone for highs. Probably more clouds than Monday. Lots of sun as well. Confidence: Medium