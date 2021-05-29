It’s like we’re stepping backward two months today. Tomorrow might not be much better. There is good news for Monday, as sunshine and warmer temperatures seem more likely. Daytime temperatures below 60 this time of year are very unusual, so if we get two such days at least we can say we lived through some weather history. Probably not the best news as overall, given this weekend is the unofficial kick off to summer. Of course, around here, you never have to wait too long for heat in summer.