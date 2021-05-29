Forecasting derechos is challenging. While meteorologists can sometimes identify overall patterns that could support the formation of a derecho, particularly a progressive one, it’s usually not until one actually gets going that forecasters can begin alerting the public. By then, winds of over 60 or 70 mph may already be en route. While hurricanes often come with days of lead time to prepare, derechos may only arrive with minutes’ or, at best, hours’ warning.