Through Tonight: Intermittent rain showers will continue through the evening hours. Rain will become more steady overnight, with a good 0.25+ inches falling before sunrise tomorrow. It will be dreary and cool with northeast winds at 10-20 mph and low temperatures right around 50 degrees.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be another wet and yucky day. Steadier rain showers will persist through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will remain quite cool, topping out in the mid to upper 50s with a chilly northeast wind at 10-20 mph. Things start to dry out by Sunday evening, and if we are lucky, we may see enough breaks in the clouds for some partial sunshine before sunset tomorrow. It will be cool again Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s.
Chasing a record? It’s probably not a record that most would want. But maximum temperatures on Sunday will be close to record “cool” levels for the date. Here are the numbers we are chasing for May 30.
Regan National (DCA): 57 º(1915)
Baltimore Washington International (BWI): 58º(1915)
Dulles International (IAD): 62º (1972)
