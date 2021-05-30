Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Another cool and cloudy clunker. It only gets a couple of points because the rain is spotty and light, rather than steady and soaking, with a slightly warmer afternoon.

Express forecast

  • Today: Spotty light showers and drizzle. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.
  • Tonight: Drying out with clearing skies. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

We certainly needed the rain, but a holiday weekend is less than ideal timing. The raw chill and clouds remain today with lingering spotty showers and drizzle, and perhaps some minor improvement later this afternoon. That lines us up for a much nicer and warmer Memorial Day, although still on the cool side for this time of year, before highs bounce back to near 80 as we get into midweek.

Today (Sunday): Today starts much as we left off yesterday, with no hint that the calendar is about to change to June. Spotty light showers and drizzle persist through much of the day under overcast skies, perhaps diminishing a bit during the afternoon as skies turn slightly brighter. An occasionally breezy wind continues from the north, with some gusts around 25 mph, and temperatures stuck in the disappointing 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any remaining spotty shower should dry up as we get into the evening. A light wind coming from the northwest overnight taps into some drier leading to clearing skies. Overnight lows don’t fall too far, slipping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): This is more like it! High pressure moves in, and we finally see partly to mostly sunny skies. That helps push our temperatures up as well, though many might find it too cool for the pool. Still it’s a fine day for outdoor activities as we unofficially kick off summer, with highs in the low to mid-70s keeping just about everyone happy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Could see some increasing clouds overnight. Otherwise we’re calm and not as cool as high pressure remains overhead, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Temperatures continue to rebound on Tuesday as high pressure shifts offshore and our winds come from the south. Skies may only be partly sunny as the center of high pressure drifts further away, but that should be enough to push afternoon highs to near 80, becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a shower possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

By Wednesday, we’re looking at the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms returning to the forecast, mainly during the afternoon hours. Right now, it looks like they would be of the isolated to scattered variety. Otherwise we should see partial sun (at best) and highs around the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium