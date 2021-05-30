Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Thankfully, this last batch of showers represents the end of our weekend of wet weather. From there, high pressure builds in by tomorrow morning, and we get back to some normalcy in the temperature department. In fact, high temperatures on Memorial Day will be a good 20 to 25 degrees warmer than temperatures today. Something that is universally welcomed, I am sure.

Through tonight: Scattered showers linger into the early evening. Drying out after sunset and overnight. Overcast skies will slowly transition to partly cloudy while you sleep. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s under a light northwest wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly cloudy conditions in the morning will quickly give way to mostly sunny skies for the holiday. And temperatures will warm up nicely, topping out in the mid- to upper 70s with a refreshing northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Clear and comfortable conditions in the evening, with lows in the mid-50s.

