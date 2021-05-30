Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Scattered showers linger into the early evening. Drying out after sunset and overnight. Overcast skies will slowly transition to partly cloudy while you sleep. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s under a light northwest wind.
Tomorrow (Monday): Partly cloudy conditions in the morning will quickly give way to mostly sunny skies for the holiday. And temperatures will warm up nicely, topping out in the mid- to upper 70s with a refreshing northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Clear and comfortable conditions in the evening, with lows in the mid-50s.
