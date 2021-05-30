“We’re all human, and we all deserve a chance to get out of harm’s way, regardless of what language we speak,” said Misti Wood, spokeswoman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, adding that jammed evacuation routes affect all motorists, as well as law enforcement. “That’s why having emergency alerts in Spanish is so critical. The faster we can get everyone out, the faster we can get out of the way and let the firefighters do their job.”