Today (Monday): The day begins with a lingering chill and temperatures near 50. But, mercifully, sunshine is back, and by midday, we have temperatures approaching 70. Afternoon highs reach the mid-70s as occasional clouds float by. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Refreshingly cool tonight, so you can hold off on turning the air conditioning back on. Lows range from near 50 in our cooler areas to the mid- to upper 50s downtown with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Our streak of cooler-than-normal days ends, as partly sunny skies push highs back into the low 80s (which is exactly average). It’s a delightful day overall with moderately low humidity and light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Lows range from the upper 50s in our cooler areas to the low 60s downtown. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is potentially our third nice day in a row. It’s partly sunny and ever so slightly warmer and more humid than Tuesday, but still comfortable with highs 80 to 85 (dew points near 60). Turning a bit muggy Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Warm and humid air is pumped into the region Thursday and Friday as a broad zone of low pressure approaches from the west. The result is muggy conditions and scattered showers and storms both days, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs are mostly in the low 80s with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
It remains warm and humid over the weekend with a chance of some pop-up showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. But we should see increased sun and decreased rain chances compared with Thursday and Friday. Highs are in the mid-80s to near 90 with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium