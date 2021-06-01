Longer-range outlooks continue to favor a bull's eye of anomalous heat parked over the Four Corners region, supporting a prolonged and more severe fire season in the West.
On Monday, at least 70 people were forced to evacuate the area in Madera County north of Fresno after a small wildfire cropped up during the evening. The Smalley Fire, which now stands at 45 acres and 35 percent containment, was first ignited on Road 222.
Forecasters were monitoring the potential for additional wildfires on Tuesday, when temperatures in California’s Central Valley are expected to crest over 100 degrees as the relative humidity falls to between 15 and 25 percent. Triple-digit heat will be widespread in the San Joaquin Valley, the lower foothills and the Kern County desert through at least Thursday, with 90s more probable by Friday. Heat indexes through Thursday could top 110 degrees.
Redding hit 108 degrees on Monday, matching its highest temperature on record during the month of May.
“It’s going to be a heat wave lasting into the end of the week,” said Modesto Vasquez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif. “The fire concerns [are] with the very dry fuels and the heat across the central California area, but the winds [are] not a concern at this point. We’re kind of being forgiven by the lack of winds.”
That’s typical early in the season, when high pressure dominates and the jet stream retreats well to the north. Problems arise during the autumn, when the jet stream returns and carries disturbances ashore the Pacific Coast and into the Rockies.
“That’s when we get the low-pressure system[s] over the Great Basin area, usually toward the fall and the spring season also,” said Vasquez. “The colder, drier systems come in through the Great Basin” and bring offshore winds.
Those winds accelerate down the slopes of the Sierra Nevada and Coastal Range, combining with characteristically hot and dry weather to make a breeding ground for destructive and extreme wildfires, particularly from September through November. There’s research to suggest climate change may be causing a delay in the arrival of the winter rains, resulting in a greater overlap of hot, dry weather with autumnal offshore wind events, exacerbating fire season further.
Even though the winds haven’t kicked up yet, there is evidence to suggest this summer could far outpace the average when it comes to wildfire activity. Scant rainfall has led to a serious drought in California, with more than a quarter of the state engulfed in “exceptional” drought, the most severe category. At least 75 percent of California is experiencing an extreme drought.
“Water shortages are widespread,” wrote the U.S. Drought Monitor. “Surface water is depleted; federal irrigation water deliveries are extremely low; water prices are extremely high; wells are dry.”
Water supplies are already running low heading into the summer, and soil moisture is in the bottom few percentiles — meaning it’s near-record dry. In Northern California, that’s a deficit of greater than half a foot of water.
“We’ve had below normal rainfall not only this season but the past season,” Vasquez said. “The previous two years we did get some rainfall but we’ve had a drought. We’re starting with the snowmelt that’s taken place, but there’s just about zero snowfall cover across the Central Sierra. There are pretty low reservoirs as well.
Meanwhile, extended outlooks don’t offer any prospects for relief from hot temperatures or bone-dry humidity. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is highlighting probabilities of unusually hot, dry weather for at least the next three months.