Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny in the morning with temperatures warming nicely into the 70s before skies turn partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs by the afternoon should range toward the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity inches up a bit higher but is still relatively low with dew points in the 50s. Winds blow from the south at about 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows from the upper 50s to low 60s. Light winds from the south at around 5 mph again. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy again, but temperatures are seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We have a slight chance of a shower, but any activity should be light and brief. Light winds from the south again at about 5 mph. Humidity is slightly higher but dew points are still mostly below 60. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: As an upper-level weather system approaches the area, skies should run mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially late, as lows reach down into the low to mid-60s as humidity starts to increase. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday feature a slow-moving, low-pressure area that delivers mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms (especially afternoons and evenings) with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. This period is also muggier, with dew points mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts to clear out somewhat and temperatures increase, while it stays rather muggy. Saturday and Sunday should see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid- to upper 80s to near 90 with only a small chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly in the late afternoon or evening each day. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium