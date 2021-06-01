This outlook is relative to the new 30-year climate normals that were released last month, based on average weather between 1991 and 2020. Between the previous baseline period (1981 to 2010) and the latest (1991 to 2020), June, July and August each warmed at least one degree, while the summer overall heated up 1.2 degrees.
Whereas each of the past 10 summers was warmer than normal using the old baseline (77.7 degrees), three of them would be cooler than normal using the new baseline (78.9 degrees). Our forecast for this summer’s average temperature is close to the old baseline and a little cooler than the new one.
In other words, we’re not forecasting this summer to be either exceptionally hot or memorably refreshing. Rather, we expect this summer to be hot and humid, like D.C. summers tend to be. But it should come as a welcome departure from numerous recent summers; seven of D.C.’s eight-hottest summers on record have occurred since 2010, including last year.
We do see the potential for our first cooler-than-normal July since 2014, which would be a nice change of pace. The heat was punishing last July, with a record 28 days hitting at least 90 degrees.
When putting together a summer outlook, we’re less likely to see the signals for extreme warmth or cold (relative to average) that we sometimes see in advance of winter. As such, our outlook is of low- to medium-confidence. This kind of seasonal forecasting is experimental, and errors are possible.
Summer outlook by the numbers
Summer average temperature: Around average to slightly below average, with overall temperatures between average and one degree below the 1991 to 2020 average (or close to the 1981 to 2010 average).
Temperatures compared to average month by month:
- June: Average to one degree above average
- July: Two degrees below average
- August: Average to one degree below average
Number of 90-degree days for June, July and August: 25 to 30, compared with an average of 34 (the 1981 to 2010 average was 31). Note that an additional six 90-degree days occur on average outside June to August; we experienced four in May and more are possible in September and even October.
Longest streak of 90-degree days: 6 to 8 days
Number of 100-degree days: 0 or 1
Precipitation: Around to slightly above-average rainfall
Methodology
We considered several factors, described below, in preparing this outlook. It should be noted that any one factor doesn’t necessarily correlate with a particular kind of summer (e.g., warm, cool, dry or wet).
We are currently experiencing the neutral phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation, having just emerged from a weak to moderate La Niña event. The presence of either El Niño or La Niña in the tropical Pacific Ocean sometimes makes predicting summer conditions easier, as El Niños can favor cooler summers, while La Niñas favor hotter summers. We expect neutral conditions to continue this summer.
In addition to El Niño, we considered the current phase of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (persistently negative) and predecessor weather patterns from the spring. These inputs informed the identification of analogues, or years with similar weather patterns, that we used in putting together our outlook.
In this case, the summers of 1976, 1989 and 2001 emerged as the best analogues. The weather during those summers was given some loose consideration in our projections for the one that is now beginning.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.
Past summer outlooks and evaluations
CWG’s 2018 summer outlook (We did not evaluate this outlook, but we did well calling for the summer to average one degree above normal, and it ended up two degrees above normal. In addition, we projected 35 days at or above 90 between June and August, which was the exact number.)