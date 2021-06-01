Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will continue to be rather cloudy this evening and overnight. The cloudiness will be thin at times, so you may still see some stars here and there. Lows will settle to right around 60. Winds will be light out of the south.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds will be numerous. They’ll be mainly mid- or high-level. A small chance of showers may develop during the afternoon or evening, especially west. Highs aren’t far from 80 or the low 80s. Humidity will increase, but not to the point that it will be much of a bother. Winds will be out of the south around 10 to 15 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is high/very high at 93.61 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Thursday storms: The NWS Storm Prediction Center included the region in a slight risk, or Level 2 of 5, for severe weather on Thursday. A cold front approaching the region and the warm and humid air out ahead of it sets the stage. Winds aloft seem set to be strong enough for some organized storminess.
“Damaging wind appears to be the primary threat, but low-level hodographs might become sufficient for a couple of tornadoes. Activity should weaken toward mid evening,” wrote the SPC in their discussion (linked below).
