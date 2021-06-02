Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): Temperatures may trend slightly warmer today despite partly to mostly cloudy skies, rising into the 70s this morning, with afternoon highs heading for near 80 to the low 80s. Humidity stays in check (dew points in the upper 50s to near 60) with only a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Winds are light from the south around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Should be a nice evening other than the slight chance of a shower or storm. Humidity is on the rise overnight as skies turn mostly cloudy with a passing shower or two possible. Lows drop into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures head for afternoon highs near 80. The humidity is noticeably higher, rising into the moderate range (dew points in the mid-60s) with a breeze picking up a bit from the south. Could see a morning shower, but the main concern is scattered showers and storms late afternoon into evening, some of which could produce heavy downpours and possibly damaging winds. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms remain a good bet during the evening and overnight, again with those heavy downpours possible and potentially a few strong to severe wind gusts. Otherwise we’re on the muggy side with lows in the 60s.
A look ahead
Showers and a thunderstorm could continue into Friday morning, but should diminish by afternoon with brightening skies. Highs aim for around 80 to the low 80s with moderate humidity. Friday night lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium
The upcoming weekend will be nothing like this past weekend (when we were stuck in the cloudy 50s with showers). Instead we’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity, and highs near 90. Only a slight chance of a shower or storm both days. Saturday night lows settle in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium