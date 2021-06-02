Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be mainly cloudy this evening and tonight. A few showers are possible, and perhaps an isolated rumble. Lows will be in the mid- and upper 60s, not far from the dew point, meaning some patchy fog could form by morning. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph with higher gusts.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): There will be a mix of clouds with a little sun in the morning through midday. With time, some new showers and storms seem likely to develop. Some could be on the strong to severe side in the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will head for the low 80s for highs. With humidity on the moderate side, you’ll feel the heat. Winds will be out of the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Outbreak: Tornadoes struck parts of China on Tuesday. Similar to tornadoes in the United States, they happen annually during the spring and summer, but this appeared as if it was an unusually intense event.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.