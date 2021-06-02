Timing: The cold front, which will act as the trigger for severe thunderstorms, will move east slowly, causing storms to linger for a while. That expands the window around which storms are possible in a given area.
- Interstate 81 (Hagerstown/Winchester/Front Royal): 2 to 6 p.m.
- Route 15 (Frederick/Leesburg/Gainesville): 3 to 7 p.m.
- Interstate 95 (Baltimore/Washington/Fredericksburg): 4 to 8 p.m.
- Route 301 (Crofton/Upper Marlboro/Waldorf): 7 to 11 p.m.
We’ll fine-tune these timing windows in a storm update on Thursday.
Main threat: Strong to locally damaging winds, with isolated gusts over 50 mph.
Secondary risks: Very heavy rainfall and pockets of street flooding, especially north and west of town. In addition, hail and an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out.
Forecast: Scattered overnight downpours and a few thunderstorms will shift east during the morning hours, leaving isolated showers and a cloud cover that will hang around through noon. Some breaks of sun are possible after lunchtime, helping temperatures warm to near 80 degrees and setting the stage for stronger storms around dinnertime.
Discussion: A warm and humid air mass is overspreading the Mid-Atlantic ahead of an approaching low-pressure system swinging through southern Canada. Southerly winds are pumping moisture-rich air northward, with a muggy feel likely by Thursday morning as dew points, a measure of how much humidity is in the air, flirt with 70 degrees. That could pop a couple of showers or downpours during the morning hours Thursday.
A warm front will lift northward to New York City and southern New England, while a cold front will be draped parallel to the Appalachians. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms will intensify and organize during the day as they crest over the mountains and emerge into a soupy air mass east.
“Provided that morning decks of cloud (associated with a warm front) clear rapidly enough, the atmosphere will destabilize,” wrote Jeff Halverson, CWG’s severe-weather expert. “A belt of mid-level winds in the 50 mph range will increase wind shear, enabling cells to develop robust drafts and organize into longer-lived clusters.”
That wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, will foster some rotation within updrafts. That ordinarily would support supercell, or rotating, thunderstorms, which would yield a risk of hail, wind and an isolated tornado. If any discrete, isolated storms form, that would be something to watch.
However, the slow-moving nature of the instigating boundary means storms won’t be able to move far off the boundary before new ones form. That could result in “upscale growth,” or new storms developing and merging with existing ones. That would largely eliminate tornado risk but bolster the chance of damaging winds.
There are some indications that clusters could interact and form a gusty squall line by mid- to late evening before marching east and weakening toward midnight.
“Strong to severe downdrafts are the greatest threat,” Halverson wrote. “However, moisture values in the lower and middle atmosphere will also be significant, allowing for locally torrential rains and some spotty flash flood issues.”