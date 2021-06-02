“[Our tour guests] know that, when we get excited, whatever they’re seeing is a big deal,” said Olbinski in a phone interview Wednesday morning.
The pictures he captured are otherworldly — an ominous, foreboding dark cloud hangs above, tinged blue beneath the shades of dusk. Peachy sunset colors adorn the sky on either side of four massive downdraft plumes, marking where cascades of rain were accompanying large hail plummeting to the Earth below. The columns of precipitation and cool, dense air fan outward where they collide with the ground like a paintball splattering on impact.
“This is like ridiculous!” Olbinski can be heard hollering on video after erupting into shouts and cheers.
Olbinski and his chase partner, Brett Wright, had spent much of the day in west Texas and eastern New Mexico trying, with no avail, to chase scattered severe storms that cropped up in the area. The activity proved less than photogenic, almost prompting the pair to throw in the towel.
“We had given up on the day and … said ‘we’ll go to Lubbock [to spend the night],' ” Olbinski said. “We knew there were storms on the way, but as we got closer to Hobbs [on the New Mexico-Texas border], I was watching a storm, and said ‘there’s a wall cloud, Brett! The top is kind of beefing.’ ”
The storm was a right-mover, deviating south of the mean flow and acquiring a bit of extra oomph and rotation. After fueling up, Olbinski, Wright and their tour guests raced into position, skirting the hail core by barely a quarter-mile before settling to the east.
“This was one of those cases where you couldn’t get it more perfect,” Olbinski said. “The road curved southeast out of the south side of the storm. We could see downbursts and microbursts starting to happen. The left edge was just crazy sharp.”
The group set up their equipment atop a hill, elated to see a rotating supercell thunderstorm.
“The sunset colors had started coming in on the left, and there was rain foot after rain foot,” recalled Olbinski. “You realized there’s a second downburst happening … I thought ‘nobody’s going to believe these colors.’ ”
The deal was sweetened by the group’s isolation — few, if any, other storm chasers were in the area.
“We were the only other chasers on this storm [from] our angle,” Olbinski said. “Even the local chasers weren’t out.”
Olbinski has crisscrossed much of the Plains and Southwest, hunting monsoons and tornadoes. He’s no stranger to microbursts, but Tuesday’s show left an impression.
“I’ve been chasing for a long time,” said Olbinski. “I’ve seen a hail microburst before …
but to get this kind of quadruple column thing in front of us, with the sunset colors …
wow.”
Now, he’s hoping for one final day of action this week before the Plains simmer down. What Wednesday afternoon holds remains to be seen.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen today, but … I’m hoping,” Olbinski said.