Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A little humid but not really hot; late-day storms appear and may be severe.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, especially late. Highs: 77-81
  • Tonight: Showers/storms likely. Lows: 61-67
  • Tomorrow: Showers/thunderstorms possible, mainly in afternoon. Highs: 79-83

Forecast in detail

Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon and linger well into the night. A few could be capable of localized wind damage. Spottier showers and storms may pop up again Friday but after that it is clear sailing. No mistaking it is summer this weekend with just enough heat and humidity to have you seeking out the pool and lemonade.

Today (Thursday): A passing shower is possible anytime, but thunderstorms should not fire up until later in the afternoon. With all the clouds, highs should only reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is moderately high (mid- to upper 60s dewpoints). Southwest winds are brisk, and a few storms could be strong enough to produce locally damaging wind gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are most likely in the evening, before decreasing overnight. Rainfall amounts are highly variable, with some places getting an inch or so and others much less than that. Winds calm with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies should partially clear but a few showers/thunderstorms could still pop up in the afternoon. Winds are light from the west. Highs mainly hold in the low 80s and humidity is still moderate with dew points mainly in the mid-60s now and through the weekend. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies steadily clear out in the evening, with temperatures pleasantly in the 70s. Winds are calm and lows drift down to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday is sun-drenched, and with highs in the mid- to upper 80s you may be drenched too if you work too hard. Breezes are light and humidity is moderate. Overnight lows fall to the mid to upper 60s under starry skies. Confidence: Medium-High

We start adding 90+ degree days to the Heat Tracker on Sunday and Monday, but mainly low 90s. Skies are mostly sunny, winds light and humidity still moderate. Overnight lows hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium