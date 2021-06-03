Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Thursday): A passing shower is possible anytime, but thunderstorms should not fire up until later in the afternoon. With all the clouds, highs should only reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is moderately high (mid- to upper 60s dew points). Southwest winds are brisk, and a few storms could be strong enough to produce locally damaging wind gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are most likely in the evening, before decreasing overnight. Rainfall amounts are highly variable, with some places getting an inch or so and others much less than that. Winds calm with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies should partially clear, but a few showers/thunderstorms could still pop up in the afternoon. Winds are light from the west. Highs mainly hold in the low 80s and humidity is still moderate with dew points mainly in the mid-60s now and through the weekend. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies steadily clear out in the evening, with temperatures pleasantly in the 70s. Winds are calm and lows drift down to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Saturday is sun-drenched, and with highs in the mid- to upper 80s you may be drenched too if you work too hard. Breezes are light and humidity is moderate. Overnight lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s under starry skies. Confidence: Medium-High
We start adding 90-plus-degree days to the Heat Tracker on Sunday and Monday, but mainly low 90s. Skies are mostly sunny, winds light and humidity still moderate. Overnight lows hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium