Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: With earlier storms moving east and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor, conditions remain muggy through the night. Southern Maryland faces the main risk of storms until the line totally clears, but a few pop-up showers or a storm aren’t impossible overnight. There also may be some patchy fog. Lows are in the mid-60s to near 70.
View the weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is at least occasional through the morning and into midday. By early afternoon, another round of scattered showers and storms seems likely to develop to the west. It’ll sweep across the region by early evening, with heavy rain, lightning and perhaps some strong winds. Before the storms, highs hit the low or mid-80s.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.