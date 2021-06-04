Humidity and rain chances slightly creep up Monday and Tuesday, but we should still see more sunshine than clouds overall. High temperatures range from near 90 to the mid-90s, with the apparent temperature (heat index) feeling like upper 90s at times, when adding in some of the muggy dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Thunderstorms have about a 20 to 30 percent chance of popping during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium