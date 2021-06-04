Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Early clouds, a few showers, perhaps a storm, should break a bit as we get into the midday and afternoon hours. But sunshine may percolate the atmosphere into producing storms again — a couple may be strong with damaging winds by mid- to late afternoon. Let’s watch radar, to make these intermittent rain chances manageable. West winds near 10 mph may gust a couple times near 20 mph.
High temperatures should end up in the 80-to-85-degree range with fairly muggy dew points in the mid-60s producing that humid-feeling air. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A storm could linger, but hopefully they’re mostly out of here by early evening. Skies should slowly but steadily clear out. Evening temperatures in the 70s should dip toward the low to mid-60s by sunrise. Winds should die down fairly quickly and remain mostly calm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny with building heat that’s still slightly tolerable, since (low 60s) dew points don’t rise into an uncomfortable zone. Upper 80s to low 90s are possible, with a westerly breeze near 5 mph not being quite refreshing enough to offset some of this summer resurgence, arguably. Shower/storm chances hover around only 10 percent. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies try to stay mostly clear. Low temperatures may not fall much, but into the mid- to upper 60s. Breezes are light, out of the south. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Heat continues to build. Highs in the low to mid-90s possible. South-southeasterly breezes may blow near 15 mph a few times, helping to stir the atmosphere, and tolerable dew points around the 60-degree mark keep that humid feeling under control. A few afternoon clouds with a 10 percent chance of a quick shower or storm may have a nice heat-dampening effect, too. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday night: Any evening clouds should dissipate fairly quickly, allowing stars to shine through. Downtown may only get down into the low 70s, with upper 60s outside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium
Humidity and rain chances slightly creep up Monday and Tuesday, but we should still see more sunshine than clouds overall. High temperatures range from near 90 to the mid-90s, with the apparent temperature (heat index) feeling like upper 90s at times, when adding in some of the muggy dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Thunderstorms have about a 20 to 30 percent chance of popping during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium