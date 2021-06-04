Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be mainly clear this evening and much of the night. Evening readings will fall through the 70s and into the upper 60s. Humidity should tail off slowly. All in all, pretty comfortable. Lows will be in the mid- and upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Temperatures will rise compared with today, and there should be plenty of sunshine. Highs are expected to be largely in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds from the west should turn to come from the south by late day, sustained around 10 mph with higher gusts. Humidity will be down a bit.
Sunday: Morning lows in the mid-60s to near 70, readings will be off to the races under sunny skies. Temperatures should be up again, with highs mainly in the low and mid-90s. Humidity is also likely to rise, so heat indexes in the upper 90s are possible.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.
