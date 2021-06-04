The declaration comes after the governor declared a state of emergency on May 13. Last year was Utah’s driest on record, with the statewide average of 7.23 inches of precipitation being nearly an inch below the 1956 record.
Salt Lake City received 8.98 inches of rainfall last year — its second-lowest on record — and has received only 6.59 inches this year. According to the governor, reservoirs are depleted and the extremely dry conditions are affecting agribusiness and livestock production.
“By praying … [or] asking God or whatever higher power … we may be able to escape the deadliest aspects of the continuing drought,” Cox said.
The response on social media was largely negative. One user suggested the governor “propose real solutions to real problems,” while others pointed to connections to climate change.
The Utah Rivers Council responded to the governor’s video, tweeting that “we need more than lip service.”
At present, Utah is the most drought-stricken state in the nation. Upward of 62 percent of the state is engulfed in “exceptional drought,” the most severe category. The federal government’s U.S. Drought Monitor reports that irrigation water allotments are being cut, and fire restrictions are on the increase. Last year, Utah and Colorado dealt with significant wildfire activity.
The ground in Utah is parched, with soil moisture deficits running upward of five inches in places. Salt Lake City could hit 100 degrees on Friday afternoon, setting a record. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the city, while areas south and west are under red flag warnings for extreme fire danger.
“I fear [existing] efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us,” Cox said in a video statement posted to Twitter. “We need more rain, and we need it now … it’s why I’m asking Utahns of all faiths to join me in a weekend of prayer.”
According to Glen Merrill, the hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, roughly 95 percent of the state’s water resource budget comes from melting snowpack in the higher elevations. He explained that reduced snow cover produced less meltwater, which was quickly absorbed by parched soils.
“It didn’t make it into the channels and streams,” said Merrill. “The forecast for [stream] volume through July is about 25 to 40 percent of normal.”
Merrill said the drought came on quickly in 2019 and took off last summer, spreading south to north and swallowing the state.
“[The drought] even spread all the way into the beginning of our cool season [in 2020],” he said. “It’s rare to see that. Right now, 100 percent of the state is in some sort of drought.”
Looking ahead, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for unusually hot and dry conditions to persist through the summer. Utah is just entering the peak of its driest period of the year, which lasts into July.
“It’s not looking good,” said Merrill.
It’s not the first time a U.S. politician has turned to prayer to beseech rainfall from above. In 2007, Georgia’s then-governor Sonny Perdue led a service “to very reverently and respectfully pray up a storm” during a severe drought gripping the state. Archived weather data indicates several rain events impacted Atlanta over the following two weeks, but the month still ended with less than a quarter of its normal rainfall.
In Utah, the seven-day forecast indicates predominantly hot, dry and breezy conditions.
“We’re waiting on next winter at this point … to really start improving,” said Merrill.