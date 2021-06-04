It’s not the first time a U.S. politician has turned to prayer in hopes of starting rainfall. In 2007, Georgia’s then-governor, Sonny Perdue, led a service “to very reverently and respectfully pray up a storm” during a severe drought gripping the state. Archived weather data indicates that Atlanta experienced several bouts of rainfall in the following two weeks, but city still ended the month with less than a quarter of its normal rainfall.