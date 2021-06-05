Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s hard to celebrate near 90 too much, but it’s cooler than it will be in coming days.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s and low 90s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low and mid-90s.

Forecast in detail

There are some plusses about the pattern we’re headed into. The forecast is relatively straightforward. Lots of sun, if you’re into that. And, well, that might be about it. It’s been a week and a half since we hit 90 or higher last, but we should pile up a few in the days to come. Temperatures soar toward that mark today and then easily get there tomorrow into early week. Rain chances are few and that sun is powerful. Grab the sunscreen when headed out.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Mostly sunny skies rule the day as high pressure starts to build in. Humidity is on the lower side for summer but temperatures approach 90 many spots. Winds are from the west and southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s a great evening for any outdoor plans. Temperatures slowly fall toward lows in the mid-60s to around 70. It’s not impossible a patch or two of fog develops late. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): For now we’ll call this one mostly sunny. It could be fully sunny, as the heat dome expands across the East Coast. Humidity also begins to creep up. That helps highs in the low and mid-90s feel a good five degrees hotter. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions continue. With humidity up, temperatures struggle to dip. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which might be mid-70s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s more of the same into Monday and Tuesday. With humidity around, we’ll probably see more in the way of clouds. We’ll definitely be doing plenty of sweating. I think late-day storm chances may return as well, as soon as Monday but more likely by Tuesday. Highs are in the near 90 to mid-90s zone both days. Confidence: Medium