Today (Saturday): Mostly sunny skies rule the day as high pressure starts to build in. Humidity is on the lower side for summer but temperatures approach 90 many spots. Winds are from the west and southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: It’s a great evening for any outdoor plans. Temperatures slowly fall toward lows in the mid-60s to around 70. It’s not impossible a patch or two of fog develops late. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): For now we’ll call this one mostly sunny. It could be fully sunny, as the heat dome expands across the East Coast. Humidity also begins to creep up. That helps highs in the low and mid-90s feel a good five degrees hotter. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions continue. With humidity up, temperatures struggle to dip. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which might be mid-70s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It’s more of the same into Monday and Tuesday. With humidity around, we’ll probably see more in the way of clouds. We’ll definitely be doing plenty of sweating. I think late-day storm chances may return as well, as soon as Monday but more likely by Tuesday. Highs are in the near 90 to mid-90s zone both days. Confidence: Medium