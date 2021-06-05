There are some plusses about the pattern we’re headed into. The forecast is relatively straightforward. Lots of sun, if you’re into that. And, well, that might be about it. It’s been a week and a half since we hit 90 or higher last, but we should pile up a few in the days to come. Temperatures soar toward that mark today and then easily get there tomorrow into early week. Rain chances are few and that sun is powerful. Grab the sunscreen when headed out.