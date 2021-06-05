The past few months have featured exceptional and, in some cases, extreme, rainfall totals. Flash flood emergencies were issued 2½ weeks ago in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles after serious flooding dropped over a foot of rain in hours. Lake Charles — which last August suffered a direct strike from Category 4 Hurricane Laura and then was battered by Hurricane Delta just over a month later — picked up 6.35 inches in two hours. Vehicles succumbed to rising floodwaters, and some people were forced to swim to higher ground. A rain gauge west of Lake Charles measured 15.07 inches.