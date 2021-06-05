Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be mostly clear this evening and overnight. Staying quite mild, temperatures downtown are unlikely to fall below 70 degrees. Surrounding areas will only drop into the upper 60s, with just a light wind from the south. Humidity levels will be on the rise, with dew points inching toward the mid-60s throughout the night.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine won’t be a problem on Sunday. But it’s definitely going to be hot and humid. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday, with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Higher humidity levels will push the heat index into the upper 90s at times, as well. It will be clear and warm again Sunday night, with low temperatures right around 70 degrees.
