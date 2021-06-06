Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): We’ve seen the heat, but today we’ll see the humidity join the party as dew points rise into the moderate range (mid-60s). Add in mostly sunny skies and it’s going to be a scorcher out there so pack the sunscreen! We’re in the mid-80s by the time you finish your midmorning coffee, with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-90s. A light wind from the south and southwest doesn’t do much to cool us off. A few late-afternoon showers and storms should stay west of the metro area. Confidence: High
Tonight: It’s a typical midsummer evening, well before most consider it to be summer (we meteorologists know better). Skies are mostly clear, winds are light and the humidity continues to rise as lows slowly fall to the low-to-mid-70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Tomorrow starts with plenty of sun sending temperatures surging once again. But with lots more moisture in the atmosphere, we should see some increasing afternoon clouds. Highs should still manage the low 90s with high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70) with only a light breeze from the south. A few showers or storms could head our way from the west midafternoon into early evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Any showers and storms should dwindle by mid-evening, leaving us partly cloudy and still sticky overnight. A few areas of fog are possible as well, with lows in the low-to-mid-70s and very light or calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Our pattern plans on sticking around on Tuesday and Wednesday, with continued heat and humidity, and a better chance of scattered slow-moving showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon into evening. They could be hit or miss, with the hits capable of very heavy rain. Partial sun on both days is enough to push highs to upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday night remains warm and muggy with lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Confidence: Medium