Today (Sunday): We’ve seen the heat, but today we’ll see the humidity join the party as dew points rise into the moderate range (mid-60s). Add in mostly sunny skies and it’s going to be a scorcher out there so pack the sunscreen! We’re in the mid-80s by the time you finish your midmorning coffee, with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-90s. A light wind from the south and southwest doesn’t do much to cool us off. A few late-afternoon showers and storms should stay west of the metro area. Confidence: High