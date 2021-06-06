Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be another warm overnight period. Remaining mostly clear with some clouds here and there, especially east of the city. Both temperatures and humidity levels will remain high, with lows ranging from 70 to 75 degrees and dew point values in the upper 60s. There will be little wind, with just a light southerly breeze at about 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): Humidity will be more noticeable on Monday. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to afternoon cumulus clouds as the atmosphere becomes a bit unstable. Highs should top out in the low 90s, but it will certainly feel “stickier” than the past few days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet tomorrow afternoon, especially north and west of the city. Mostly cloudy and muggy tomorrow night, with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Air quality Issues: With the heat comes the increased chance of poor air quality. Such is the case today around Baltimore, where a Code Orange alert is in effect. Cloud cover and the increased chance of afternoon rain should limit air quality issues in the coming days.
